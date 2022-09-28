Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Seating capped for February bar exam

Seating capped for February bar exam

By: Staff Report September 28, 2022

The Missouri Board of Law Examiners will allow no more than 270 people to take the February 2023 bar exam. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo