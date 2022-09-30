Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Finalists picked for St. Louis judgeship

Finalists picked for St. Louis judgeship

By: Staff Report September 30, 2022

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Heather J. Hays, Patrick J. Monahan and Patrick E. Richmond as finalists for an associate circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis. 

