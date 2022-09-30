Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hardin-Tammons named to Eastern District

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 30, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson on Sept. 23 named St. Louis County Circuit Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

