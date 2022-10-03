Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2022

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights.

