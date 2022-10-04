Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judges all pass, but racial disparities linger

Judges all pass, but racial disparities linger

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 4, 2022

Under the surface, attorneys still have widely diverging opinions of the judges before whom they appear.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo