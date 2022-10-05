Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2022

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

