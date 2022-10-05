Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Casino found only partially liable for woman’s fatal fall

Casino found only partially liable for woman’s fatal fall

By: David Baugher October 5, 2022

A man whose wife died from complications following a fall at a casino will receive $75,000 after the jury shifted most of the fault to the decedent. 

