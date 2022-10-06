Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Fake heiress can fight deportation on house arrest

By: The Associated Press October 6, 2022

A U.S. immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for fake German heiress Anna Sorokin to be released from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation, if she meets certain conditions.

