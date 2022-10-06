Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court weighs if own ruling triggers new hearings

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 6, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether claimants can reopen their cases against the Second Injury Fund after the court announced a significant change in how such claims are to be handled. 

