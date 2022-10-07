Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gas station held half at fault for woman's fall in icy lot

Gas station held half at fault for woman’s fall in icy lot

By: David Baugher October 7, 2022

A slip-and-fall case at a northwestern Missouri gas station resulted in $600,000 in damages, although the final award was cut in half by the allocation of fault.  

