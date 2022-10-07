Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

By: The Associated Press October 7, 2022

A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit.

