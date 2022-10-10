2022 Up & Coming Awards: Alana McMullin, 29

Associate, Lathrop GPM, LLP, Kansas City

Practice Areas: Insurance Recovery and Counseling, Civil Rights Insurance Recovery, Pro Bono Wrongful Convictions

Law School: University of Missouri

She entered college thinking she wanted to become a CSI forensic analyst. Then she joined the mock trial team and participated in her first competition. From that point forward, Alana McMullin pursued her career as a lawyer.

“I especially love the problem solving, intellectual arguments and persuasive writing aspects of this career,” Alana says. In 2018, she joined Lathrop GPM in her first job as an attorney. Within a few weeks, she began drafting a civil rights complaint for their client, Lamonte McIntyre, who had spent more than 23 years wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. In 2022, their team was able to settle his case for $12.5 million.

“People always ask me how an insurance recovery attorney works on so many civil rights matters,” Alana says. “The short answer is: I love the work and am part of an incredible Civil Rights Insurance Recovery team. We represent wrongfully convicted exonerees in civil rights lawsuits. We negotiate settlements with liability insurers that issued policies to the public entities the exoneree has sued.”

If she hadn’t become an attorney, Alana may have worked in philanthropy at a non-profit or as an investigator. She and her husband, Ben, enjoy discovering and exploring new places together. They travel internationally every couple of years, but most of their travel is within driving distance so they can take their two dogs along.

What is the best career advice you have received?

You don’t know what you don’t know, so always be open and willing to learn.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Take care of yourself, both mentally and physically. Find a mentor willing to advocate on your behalf and support your career goals.

Up & Coming Awards 2022