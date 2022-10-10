2022 Up & Coming Awards: Lauren B. Harris, 40

Counsel, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., St. Louis

Practice Areas: Labor and Employment, Management Side

Law School: Saint Louis University

Commitment to helping others grow is the catalyst for Lauren Harris’ mentoring activities in all areas of her life. From law office to family to church to community, she thrives on encouraging others while sharing her wisdom and insights.

One of her favorite moments as an attorney came when one of her mentees won an important motion. Their relationship had given the mentee the confidence she needed to succeed. That moment solidified the importance of mentorship for Harris and encouraged her to become more involved in her firm’s mentoring process.

Harris often advises young lawyers to be open to new assignments and opportunities that may be a little scary for them. “No lawyer knows 100 percent of what they are doing all of the time,” she says. “Allow yourself to be vulnerable. You will learn so much more from your practice, your colleagues and your clients.”

In 2022, Harris was selected to participate in the FOCUS Leadership St. Louis program. “I moved to St. Louis for law school in 2005,” Harris says. “I am proud to call this city home and to be included in such an amazing program that will help me be a better citizen and leader.”

What is something about you that would surprise people?

I have a terrible memory, unless it is for song lyrics or jingles. This has led me to a prolific career in happy-hour karaoke, belting out 90s hip-hop classics because I know ALL of the words.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

I would have pursued a career in Foreign Service, working for the U.S. Department of State.

Up & Coming Awards 2022