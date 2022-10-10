2022 Up & Coming Awards: Mary Olson, 34

Senior Associate, Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, Kansas City

Practice Areas: Appellate, Product Liability Litigation, Pro Bono

Law School: University of Kansas

Focusing on the concept of fairness began for Mary Olson when she was a child. “I think this sprung from my having a lot of siblings and my mom’s philosophy of letting us work out our own conflicts,” she says. “In all my jobs, I found myself drawn to the equitable issues. Once I became conscious of that, I decided to apply to law school.”

Before entering law school, Olson managed an assisted living home. “Some of the most remarkable people I’ve had the honor of knowing lived there,” she says. “A man who developed sonar detonators for underwater mines and torpedoes in World War II. A woman who was a top executive in the petroleum industry when women were largely excluded from those spaces. A genuine cowboy. I’m a better person and lawyer for the wisdom they generously shared with me.”

Today, Olson finds encouragement in all the times her Project Affirmation team and their clients have surmounted obstacles to achieve the clients’ access to accurate identification documents. One of her biggest accomplishments for 2022 is persuading a judge to amend a judgment denying her client an amended birth certificate, thereby reflecting his name as legally changed. This enabled him to access an accurate birth certificate without having to wait out an appeal.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

Either a USPS mail carrier, if I could snag a foot route in downtown Lawrence, Kansas, or a horticulturist.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

This nugget of wisdom I found: “There are people less qualified than you, doing things you want to do, because they believe in themselves and take action.”

Up & Coming Awards 2022