2022 Up & Coming Awards: Publisher’s letter, honorees

By: Staff Report October 10, 2022

Google the phrase “Up and Coming,” and you’ll find lots of examples of up-and-comers as well as definitions. They explain that the adjective describes someone who is likely to achieve success in the future based on current progress.

You knew that already. Me, too. So it’s obvious why Missouri Lawyers Media chose it as the title of these annual awards that recognize remarkable attorneys early in their careers.

But I’m starting to believe we got the title all wrong. After all, the folks highlighted on these pages are succeeding now.

Not later. Now.

Read the current career stats of these honorees, and you will see each has ticked off accomplishments most of us find either elusive or decades in the making. And yet each honoree has achieved at these high levels before reaching age 40, or while practicing for less than 10 years.

My career began when these rock stars were just greeting life. Their careers are decades away from completion with accolades we can only imagine today.

We also celebrate mentors and law firm leaders who personify the trajectory for the Up & Coming honorees. Not only are they exceptional in their own careers, but they pay it forward by reaching back and offering a hand up. They recognize that true success often relies on a listening ear or a word of warning about challenges they’ve faced on their own similar paths.

Each year, Missouri Lawyers Media receives scores of nominations for these honors. Poring through the achievements of so many worthy candidates is a daunting task accomplished through thoughtful, deliberate discussion.

The honorees you will read about in this section define what this award is all about — early-career attorneys achieving at the highest levels.

It doesn’t matter what moniker we place on the award. No one will remember that.

What will be remembered is the accomplishment.

Sincerely,

Liz Irwin

The honorees:

Christina Arnone, Stinson

Sarah Tankard Bradshaw, Sharp Law

Andrea M. Chase, Spencer Fane

Summer Lynn Davidson, Langdon & Emison

Greg Deschler, Armstrong Teasdale

Jesse Doggendorf, Thompson Coburn

Lauren Dollar, Dollar Burns Becker

Alexander Edelman, Edelman, Liesen & Myers

James P. Emanuel Jr., Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

William (Bill) Everding, Stinson

Sheena Foye, Wyrsch Hobbs Mirakian

Kelly Frickleton, Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Radar

Elad Gross, St. Louis Mediation Project

Brynna Howell, MRD Lawyers

Garrett Jackson, Polsinelli

Anne Jump, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Angela Kennedy, Armstrong Teasdale

Javairia Khan, SWMW Law

April Kirkley, Thompson Coburn

Jake Kohut, Spencer Fane

Nathan Lindsey, Rasmussen Dickey Moore

Sarah Lintecum Struby, Stinson

Kathryn (“Kate”) Maxson, HOK Group, Inc.

Colin McClain, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

Joe McGroder, Graves Garrett LLC

Mark Milton, Milton Law Group

Andy Murrie, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Joseph T. Neely, Behr, McCarter, Potter, Neely & Hyde

Holly Nighbert, Simmons Hanly Conroy

Greg Odom, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Eleanore Inez Palozola, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Brooke Parsons, Lathrop GPM

Brian Peterson, Spencer Fane

Thomas H. Riske, Carmody MacDonald

Jason Smith, Spencer Fane

Megan Sterchi Lammert, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Ben Stueve, Stueve Siegel Hanson

Taylon Sumners, Wampler & Passanise Law Office

Alexandra Wells, Lashly & Baer

Milton P. Wilkins, Dowd Bennett

Law Firm Leaders

Matthew DePaz, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Desarae G. Harrah, Harrah Law

Heather R. Hatley, Franke Schultz & Mullen

Kyler H. Stevens, MG+M

Public Service

Erica L. Frank, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office

Ashley Grace, Attorney General

Jennipher N.C. Hawkins, Circuit Court of Jackson County Juvenile Officer

Eusef “Rob” Huq, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Office

David McCain, Missouri Attorney General

Mentor

David R. Frye, Lathrop GPM

Lauren B. Harris, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

Pro Bono

Alana McMullin, Lathrop GPM

Mary Olson, Shook, Hardy & Bacon

