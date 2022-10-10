Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Panel picked for Clay County vacancy

Panel picked for Clay County vacancy

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff October 10, 2022

The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Calan T. McConkey, Kelly R. Ruark and Peter W. Schloss for an associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo