Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

By: The Associated Press October 11, 2022

Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.”

