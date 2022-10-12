Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Applicants sought for St. Louis County judgeship

Applicants sought for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report October 12, 2022

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County.

