Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Fighting stigma: Seeing mental health as we see physical health

Commentary: Fighting stigma: Seeing mental health as we see physical health

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 12, 2022

The physicality of depression and anxiety and the way it overwhelms a body is often misunderstood or thought of as irrational.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo