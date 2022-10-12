Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit

By: The Associated Press October 12, 2022

Former President Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo