Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri’s new voter ID law

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri’s new voter ID law

By: The Associated Press October 14, 2022

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo