Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Meet the judge who tamed the Elon Musk-Twitter trial

Meet the judge who tamed the Elon Musk-Twitter trial

By: The Associated Press October 14, 2022

A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, but it hasn't, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed from a challenge.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo