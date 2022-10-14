Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Retired Southern District judge joins Carnahan Evans

Retired Southern District judge joins Carnahan Evans

By: Staff Report October 14, 2022

After serving on the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Southern District for 12 years, William W. Francis Jr. has joined Carnahan Evans. With Francis joining the firm as a senior attorney, Carnahan Evans now has 19 attorneys on staff. Francis now operates a mediation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution practice. Before his time on the bench, ...

