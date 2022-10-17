Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care

By: The Associated Press October 17, 2022

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo