Supreme Court reprimands judge for late filings

Supreme Court reprimands judge for late filings

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 17, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a rare reprimand to a sitting judge who failed to file administrative reports on time and kept several cases pending for a year or more.

