Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / New York family wins $15M award following asbestos death of construction worker

New York family wins $15M award following asbestos death of construction worker

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 18, 2022

Simmons Hanly Conroy won a $15 million verdict in New York on behalf of a construction worker who died from mesothelioma.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo