Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court finds no First Amendment problem with St. Louis food code

Court finds no First Amendment problem with St. Louis food code

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 19, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Oct. 12 that the First Amendment doesn’t insulate efforts to hand out food to the homeless from food safety rules.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo