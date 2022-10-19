Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

Execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago.

