Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hoskins posthumously receives public defender award

Hoskins posthumously receives public defender award

By: Staff Report October 19, 2022

The Missouri Public Defender Commission posthumously awarded Charles Hoskins the 2022 Defender of Distinction Award for exemplifying the ideal of public defense.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo