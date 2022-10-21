Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief

GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief

By: The Associated Press October 21, 2022

Attorneys for six Republican-led states, including Missouri, are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo