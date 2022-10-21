Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Greensfelder adds three attorneys in St. Louis

Greensfelder adds three attorneys in St. Louis

By: Staff Report October 21, 2022

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has added Patrick Schoshinski as of-counsel and Chloe Cummings and Anna Rudoi as associates to the trusts and estates practice group in the firm’s St. Louis office.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo