Home / News / Local / Supreme Court sets Feb. 7 execution date for Leonard Taylor

Supreme Court sets Feb. 7 execution date for Leonard Taylor

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 21, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for death row inmate Leonard S. Taylor.

