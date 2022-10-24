Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

By: The Associated Press October 24, 2022

A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness.

