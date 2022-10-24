Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Garvey starts St. Louis office of Nashville firm

Garvey starts St. Louis office of Nashville firm

By: Staff Report October 24, 2022

Former St. Louis Circuit Judge Jack Garvey is forming the St. Louis satellite office of Nashville, Tennessee-based Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.

