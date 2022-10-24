Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woman with concussion after she is run off road reaches settlement

$330,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 24, 2022

A woman who was sideswiped on a Kansas City-area highway recovered $330,000 from the at-fault driver’s insurer, according to her attorney.

