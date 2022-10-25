Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
California school district ordered to pay $45M in abuse case

By: The Associated Press October 25, 2022

A jury ordered Southern California's Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay $45 million to the family of autistic twins who were physically abused and restrained by an aide at their elementary school.

