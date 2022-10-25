Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ongoing pain cited in settlement for limits of policy after collision

$109,367 settlement (out of state)

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 25, 2022

A woman injured in a car crash in Lenexa, Kansas reached a $100,000 settlement after being told she will just have to live with the resulting pain, according to her attorney.

