Lewis Brisbois adds partners, associates in Kansas City

Lewis Brisbois adds partners, associates in Kansas City

By: Staff Report October 26, 2022

Lewis Brisbois has promoted Karly Weigel and Blake Edwards to partner in the labor and employment practice in the firm’s Kansas City office.

