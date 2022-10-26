Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man injured in crash settles with teen driver’s nursery employer

$1.25 million settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 26, 2022

A man injured in a crash with teen driver received a $1.25 million settlement as he was preparing for surgery, according to his lawyer.

