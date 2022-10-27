Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Chief Disciplinary Counsel to retire Nov. 11

Chief Disciplinary Counsel to retire Nov. 11

By: Staff Report October 27, 2022

Missouri’s Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan D. Pratzel will retire on Nov. 11. Laura Elsbury takes up his role after his retirement.

