Company held liable after removing injured worker's job while on leave

Company held liable after removing injured worker’s job while on leave

$1.06 million verdict (out of state)

By: David Baugher October 27, 2022

A final award of nearly a million dollars will compensate a warehouse clerk whose position was eliminated during recovery from back issues.

