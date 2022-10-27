Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / Kansas City officer pleads guilty to assaulting Black teen

Kansas City officer pleads guilty to assaulting Black teen

By: The Associated Press October 27, 2022

A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who kneed a Black 15-year-old in the neck and pushed his face into the ground pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree assault and lost his law enforcement license.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo