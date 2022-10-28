Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

By: The Associated Press October 28, 2022

The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo