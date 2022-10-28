Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court approves $117.5 million settlement for corrections officers’ overtime

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] October 28, 2022

Four years after a massive jury verdict in the plaintiffs’ favor and 16 months after the Missouri Supreme Court sent them back for another try, a Missouri judge has approved a settlement worth at least $117.5 million for state corrections officers who sought payment for unpaid on-the-job activities.

