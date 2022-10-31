Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions

By: The Associated Press October 31, 2022

The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race.

