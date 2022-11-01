Policy-limits settlement helps woman with pain following rear-end crash

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 1, 2022

A woman who suffered pain in her knee, neck and back following a rear-end collision reached a $100,000 settlement, according to her attorney.

