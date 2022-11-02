Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Missouri’s innocent seller statute: total recovery requirement

Commentary: Missouri’s innocent seller statute: total recovery requirement

By: Shook, Hardy & Bacon November 2, 2022

Missouri retailers are often named as defendants in lawsuits solely because they sold the product that a plaintiff alleges caused injury.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo