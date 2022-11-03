Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man

Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man

By: The Associated Press November 3, 2022

Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo