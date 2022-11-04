Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2022

A federal appellate court on Wednesday said a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo