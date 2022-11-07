Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Supreme Court puts former ArchCity Defenders attorney on probation

Supreme Court puts former ArchCity Defenders attorney on probation

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 7, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court on Nov. 1 ordered probation in lieu of suspension for the co-founder of the civil-rights law firm ArchCity Defenders after he made unauthorized purchases on a firm credit card.

